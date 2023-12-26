 

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner
Gucci
Celebrity

The transgender star formerly known as Ellen Page relishes the experience of 'getting to explore this sensual throuple relationship' in a Gucci commercial ad.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elliot Page had never really interested in fashion before his Gucci Guilty campaign. The 36-year-old actor - who announced she's transgender in 2020 - featured in his first fragrance campaign alongside A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner earlier this year but explained that the topic had never previously "excited" him that much.

"This was kind of new to me - and fashion, too. I think a lot of clothes before probably weren't that exciting for me and now things are more exciting and I feel more embodied. Getting to learn about and experience that more in a way where I feel more connected to it is definitely a game changer," Elliot told Nylon magazine.

The "Juno" star explained that the experience of being in a "sensual throuple" with the rapper and the "Ozark" actress was the most enjoyable part of the campaign. He said, "I think having the opportunity to work with Julia and Rocky - two people I'm a big fan of - and to create something that was about being yourself, about feeling free to play, and being in the moment and letting it all go - but also caring for one another."

  Editors' Pick

"I can't speak more highly of them. I liked creating something that did feel really free and open, and getting to explore this sensual throuple relationship with them. I haven't seen too much of that before and that to me is a cool part of this whole thing."

"When the three of us were just getting to hang out and have fun, that was the highlight for me. We had this seamless connection and spent days together having fun and exploring these characters on some level."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Most Shocking Celebrity Splits in 2023
Related Posts
Elliot Page Admits He Often Fell in Love for 'Selfish' Reasons

Elliot Page Admits He Often Fell in Love for 'Selfish' Reasons

Elliot Page's Relationship With His Parents Improves Due to His Memoir

Elliot Page's Relationship With His Parents Improves Due to His Memoir

Elliot Page Details Alleged Sexual Abuse as Teenager

Elliot Page Details Alleged Sexual Abuse as Teenager

Elliot Page Dishes on Joining High Mile Club With Closeted Actress

Elliot Page Dishes on Joining High Mile Club With Closeted Actress

Latest News
Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner
  • Dec 26, 2023

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
  • Dec 26, 2023

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Mel B Shows No Regret After Calling James Corden 'D**khead'
  • Dec 26, 2023

Mel B Shows No Regret After Calling James Corden 'D**khead'

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve
  • Dec 26, 2023

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors
  • Dec 25, 2023

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Simone Biles Continues to Defend Husband Jonathan Owens Amid 'Annoying' Backlash
  • Dec 25, 2023

Simone Biles Continues to Defend Husband Jonathan Owens Amid 'Annoying' Backlash

Most Read
The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash
Celebrity

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn