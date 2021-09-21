 
 

Shawn Mendes Caught Lying About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes Caught Lying About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Where Were You in the Morning' singer reveals his thoughts on the actor, John Mayer and Justin Bieber among others while sitting down for a lie detector test.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes is sharing his opinion on Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The "Where Were You in the Morning" singer revealed his thoughts on the actor, John Mayer and Justin Bieber among others while sitting down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Monday, September 20.

During the interview, Shawn was asked if he's still in contact with the "Blank Space" singer after he toured with her in 2015. To the question, Shawn said that he last texted Taylor about a month ago, sharing, "I always am asking her for advice on music."

He was then asked if he "approves" Joe, who has been dating the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress for five years. "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy," Shawn said. However, the lie detector operator claimed, "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

Not trying to fully refute the claim, Shawn said, "I'm lying a little bit?" Shawn then joked, "Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

  See also...

"He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes," the "Stitches" hitmaker continued, adding that Joe also "talked way too much about him."

In the interview, Shawn also talked about collaborating with Justin for their song "Monster" last year. Shawn admitted that as a longtime fan, he was "definitely" nervous to meet the "Sorry" hitmaker. "I think that when I get nervous my face twitches, but apparently it doesn't, but I'm pretty sure I had some face twitching going on," Shawn recounted. "[I] definitely [said] some weird stuff about how much I love his song 'Smile'."

Shawn revealed that they didn't talk about the 2018 Met Gala which he attended with Justin's now-wife Hailey Baldwin. "When we met?" Shawn replied, "No, never talked about that."

You can share this post!

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

Related Posts
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Exchange Sweet Tributes on Second Anniversary

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Exchange Sweet Tributes on Second Anniversary

Shawn Mendes Gets Candid Why He Wants to Remain 'A Little F**ked Up'

Shawn Mendes Gets Candid Why He Wants to Remain 'A Little F**ked Up'

Shawn Mendes 'Terrified of Being Evil' After Raising Voice at Camila Cabello During Their Fight

Shawn Mendes 'Terrified of Being Evil' After Raising Voice at Camila Cabello During Their Fight

Shawn Mendes Gets Candid About High Expectations He Sets for Himself

Shawn Mendes Gets Candid About High Expectations He Sets for Himself

Most Read
JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby
Celebrity

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson

Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson

Mary-Kate Olsen Makes Her Mark in Equestrian Competitions by Finishing Second and Third

Mary-Kate Olsen Makes Her Mark in Equestrian Competitions by Finishing Second and Third