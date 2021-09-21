Shawn Mendes Caught Lying About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Where Were You in the Morning' singer reveals his thoughts on the actor, John Mayer and Justin Bieber among others while sitting down for a lie detector test.

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes is sharing his opinion on Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The "Where Were You in the Morning" singer revealed his thoughts on the actor, John Mayer and Justin Bieber among others while sitting down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Monday, September 20.

During the interview, Shawn was asked if he's still in contact with the "Blank Space" singer after he toured with her in 2015. To the question, Shawn said that he last texted Taylor about a month ago, sharing, "I always am asking her for advice on music."

He was then asked if he "approves" Joe, who has been dating the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress for five years. "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy," Shawn said. However, the lie detector operator claimed, "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

Not trying to fully refute the claim, Shawn said, "I'm lying a little bit?" Shawn then joked, "Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

"He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes," the "Stitches" hitmaker continued, adding that Joe also "talked way too much about him."

In the interview, Shawn also talked about collaborating with Justin for their song "Monster" last year. Shawn admitted that as a longtime fan, he was "definitely" nervous to meet the "Sorry" hitmaker. "I think that when I get nervous my face twitches, but apparently it doesn't, but I'm pretty sure I had some face twitching going on," Shawn recounted. "[I] definitely [said] some weird stuff about how much I love his song 'Smile'."

Shawn revealed that they didn't talk about the 2018 Met Gala which he attended with Justin's now-wife Hailey Baldwin. "When we met?" Shawn replied, "No, never talked about that."