 
 

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Jokes 'SNL' Creator Lorne Michaels Takes 'a Dump' During His Speech

The 'Ted Lasso' actor/creator is named as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance on the Apple TV+'s comedy series.

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis has a lot to celebrate. The "Ted Lasso" actor was named as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and as he accepted the honor at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, the "Saturday Night Live" alum gave a playful shout-out to series creator Lorne Michaels.

"I would say that, you know, this show is about family. The show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates - and I wouldn't be here without those three, you know, things in my life," Sudeikis said of "Ted Lasso", on which he plays as the titular character.

The 46-year-old added, "First of all, I want to thank my folks, Dan and Kathy, and my sisters Kristin and Lindsay. I want to thank my sisters that have been chosen through outside of biology, Rachel. I want to thank my children, Otis and Daisy." He continued, "Mentors and teachers -- I want to thank, you know, people like Mick Napier, folks at Second City. I want to thank folks at 'SNL'."

Sudeikis then hilariously called out Michaels, joking, "I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump now. Perfect. You know, he's going to get home and he's going watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine, it's fine. Which home is the big question."

During his speech, Sudeikis also thanked the people on "Ted Lasso", which took home the trophy for best comedy series. "I want to thank my teammates who helped make this show, Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly], first and foremost from the get-go, Bill [Lawrence]. I want to thank our incredible writing staff. I want to thank our incredible directors. I want to thank my incredible cast.

"Look, I'm only as good as you guys make me look. So really it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other. So, thank you so much," the actor continued.

The father of two concluded, "I want to thank our COVID crew from this season. I want to thank everybody that's helped us out, my manager Geoff Cheddy -- another person that probably falls under all three of those categories. But thank you, again, thank you to the Academy."

