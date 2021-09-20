 
 

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event
CBS
Celebrity

Seth Rogen also playfully criticizes Emmys organizers who previously claimed that the event would be held in 'a fully air-conditioned tent (that) will allow for more socially-distanced audience seating.'

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celebrities flocked at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Taking place on Sunday, September 19, the award-giving event was held with caution due to recent surges of COVID-19. However, fans on social media noticed that some of the attendees didn't have their masks on.

Twitter users didn't take long before criticizing stars who didn't use facial protection while they were inside a small room. "No Masks at the #Emmys because rules are for the little people," one person sarcastically tweeted alongside a picture of Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore among those who didn't wear their masks at the event.

A Twitter user criticized maskless Emmy attendees

A Twitter user criticized maskless Emmys attendees.

"No masks being worn INSIDE at The Emmys. Call me not shocked, love to preach but not practice what they preach…," someone else noted. Another person added, "Help the no masks at emmys is making me nervous theres so many people."

  See also...

That night, Seth Rogen also criticized Emmys organizers who previously claimed that the event would be held in "a fully air-conditioned tent (that) will allow for more socially-distanced audience seating." He playfully said while presenting Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, "Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight."

"That is what has been decided," he continued, clearly disagreeing with the Emmy structure. "This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face."

In response to that, awards show DJ Reggie Watts explained before going to commercial break that "despite what Seth might have said, we're going to celebrate and party, but while we're doing that we're absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID."

Host Cedric the Entertainer also revealed that everyone had to be vaxxed before coming to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. "I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I'm bougie. Pfizer, that's the Neiman Marcus of vaccines, Moderna, that's Macy's. Johnson & Johnson, that's TJ Maxx," he went on to joke.

You can share this post!

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Continues Domination in Third Week as 'Dune' Rules Overseas
Related Posts
Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Reigns This Year's Event With Seven Wins - See Full Winners

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Reigns This Year's Event With Seven Wins - See Full Winners

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor, RuPaul Makes History

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor, RuPaul Makes History

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Wins Four Awards, 'SNL' Is Top Variety Sketch Series

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Wins Four Awards, 'SNL' Is Top Variety Sketch Series

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah