Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Reigns This Year's Event With Seven Wins - See Full Winners

The big event in TV industry also sees Apple TV+'s commedy series 'Ted Lasso' taking home four trophies with 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Hacks' trailing behind with three victories each.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The full list of winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards has finally been unveiled! One of the most-anticipated events in TV industry, the Sunday, September 19 award-giving event celebrated the excellence in the television industry with Cedric the Entertainer serving as the host. That night, "The Crown" was the biggest winner with seven trophies.

Star Olivia Colman snagged one the biggest prizes as she was named as the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also celebrating a victory was her co-star Josh O'Connor, who took home his first-ever Emmy after winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of young Prince Charles on the drama series.

"Thank you so much. That's the first line [of my speech]," he said during his speech. "Making the crowd has been the most rewarding two years of my life, and the cast and crew, Peter Morgan, our producers and all the brilliant directors who made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you." He also thanked his co-star Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana on the show, saying, "Emma Corrin, you're a force of nature. I love you very much."

"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" won Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Meanwhile, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award went to "Hamilton".

Making it four thropies to take home, "Ted Lasso" was announced as the winner for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show bested out ABC's "Black-ish", Netflix's "Cobra Kai", Netflix's "Emily in Paris", HBO Max's "Hacks", HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant", Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and Hulu's "Pen15".

As for "The Crown", the series officially swept the Drama categories after winning Outstanding Drama Series. Earlier that night, the show nabbed the awards for Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tobias Menzies.

Concluding the night, Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" was announced as the winner for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series. It won over HBO's "I May Destroy You", HBO's "Mare of Easttown", Amazon's "The Underground Railroad" and Disney+'s "WandaVision".

