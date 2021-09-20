Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Wins Four Awards, 'SNL' Is Top Variety Sketch Series

Sony Pictures Television/NBC TV

That annual event also sees HBO's comedy series 'Hacks' winning two Emmys, one of which is the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series trophy for director Lucia Aniello.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - More winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. At the award-giving event, which took place on Sunday, September 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrates excellence in the television industry. Among the honorees that night was "The Crown" actress Gillian Anderson.

The star, who plays British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of "The Crown", won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The win marked the third Emmy of the night for the Netflix show as it already took home Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series trophies earlier that night.

"Oh my goodness," Anderson said while accepting her award from London. "First, I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role, and to Netflix for everything. Everything."

The actress, which has won Emmy for the 6th time, then dedicated her award to her manager Connie Freiberg "who believed in me when no one else would. And believed in my talent when I didn't even think that I had talent. Who always advised me to take the high road. Who was one of the best friends that I've ever had in my life. And who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that she went with me to. Before anybody knew that it was cool, Connie, I love you! This is for you."

Fellow "The Crown" star Tobias Menzies also took home a trophy that night. Tobias was named best supporting actor for his role as Prince Philip. So far, the Netflix royal drama series snagged four awards.

Later that night, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" was named to be the winner for Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. Hosted by John Oliver, the talk show edged out "CONAN", "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" was also honored with Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series trophy.

"No one was funnier," Oliver said in his speech. "Just spend time watching YouTube clips of him and Conan [O'Brien] because it doesn't get better than that."

Meanwhile, the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series went to "Saturday Night Live". Later, HBO's comedy series "Hacks" snagged its first award of the night. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky took home the trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show. Aniello quickly added another trophy for team "Hacks" as she was named as the best director for a comedy series.