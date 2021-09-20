 
 

Family of Gabby Petito's Fiance Reacts to Body Discovery News: It's 'Heartbreaking'

Family of Gabby Petito's Fiance Reacts to Body Discovery News: It's 'Heartbreaking'
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, Gabby's father and younger brother take to Instagram after it was announced that a body believed to be Gabby was found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Family of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has broken their silence after a body, which was believed to be Gabby's, has been found. Following the news, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie and his parents called the discovery "heartbreaking."

Speaking on behalf of the Laundrie family, who refused to be cooperative with police amid the disappearance of Gabby, lawyer Steven Bertolino told The Post on Sunday, September 19, "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking." The lawyer added, "The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

Meanwhile, Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, and younger brother, TJ Schmidt, took to Instagram to react to the devastating news. In an Instagram post, Joseph shared a picture of the YouTuber, who was reported missing on September 11, posing in front of a mural of angel wings. "#gabbypetito she touched the world," Joseph wrote in the caption.

As for TJ, he shared another picture of the 22-year-old posing in front of another angel wings mural. "I don't even know what to say. I'm at a total loss. My heart is shattered #justiceforgabby," he captioned the post.

  See also...

In a September 19 press conference, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement revealed that a body was found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. While the person's identity has not yet been confirmed, it fit the description of Gabby.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," an FBI official told the press. "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time."

Gabby's family reported that she was missing on September 11. The YouTube personality was on a road trip with fiance Brian, who got back to the North Port, Fla. on September 1. However, Brian was missing himself and his parents claimed they haven't seen him since he went hiking in the nearby Carlton Reserve area on September 14.

Of his disappearance, lawyer for Gabby's family said in a previous statement, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing." Brian has been named as a person of interest.

You can share this post!

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Jokes 'SNL' Creator Lorne Michaels Takes 'a Dump' During His Speech

'LNHH' Alum Mo Fayne Required to Take Drug Abuse Treatment Program After Lengthy Prison Sentence
Related Posts
Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks

Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Fought With Fiance Before Going Missing During Road Trip

YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Fought With Fiance Before Going Missing During Road Trip

Most Read
Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'
Celebrity

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Journalist Accused by Nicki Minaj of Harassing Her Family Gets Death Threats

Journalist Accused by Nicki Minaj of Harassing Her Family Gets Death Threats

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones