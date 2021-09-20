Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor, RuPaul Makes History

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "Ted Lasso" continues to take home trophies at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. At the annual event, which took place on Sunday, September 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Jason Sudeikis was named as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor, who also serves as the creator of the Apple TV+ series, said during his award acceptance speech, "This show is about family, mentors, teammates." He continued, "I want to thank my teammates who helped make this show ... the incredible writing staff, incredible directors, my incredible cast. I'm only as good as you guys make me look. It means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other."

Meanwhile, Jean Smart nabbed the award of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance on "Hacks". In her speech, she paid tribute to her husband who passed away six months ago. "Before I say anything else I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months yesterday. I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had," Smart said.

Meanwhile, "RuPaul's Drag Race" raced home with a trophy for Outstanding Competition Program. The victory made RuPaul being a person of color who nabbed the most Emmys as the show won the Outstanding Competition Series honor for the fourth consecutive year.

"Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from all around the world. They're so gracious to tell their stories of courage how to navigate this difficult life that’s more difficult today," RuPaul said in his speech. "For you kids watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru."

That night, Debbie Allen was honored with the Governors Award for her outstanding achievements in television, philanthropic endeavors, and commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through the arts.

"Let this moment resonate with women across the world and across this country, from Texas to Afghanistan," the actress/writer/producer/ director/dancer/choreographer said during her acceptance speech. "For young people, who have no vote, who can't even get a vaccine--they're inheriting the world that we live in and where we lead them. It's time for you to claim your power. Play your voice, sing your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place. Your turn."

Joining other honorees that evening was Scott Frank, who won Outstanding Directing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit". Meanwhile, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie went to Kate Winslet for her performance on "Mare of Easttown". "Halston" actor Ewan McGregor then took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, thanks to his portrayal of the American fashion designer.