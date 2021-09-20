 
 

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

In a viral video, the Los Angeles Lakers player is seen singing 'Never Make a Promise' while dancing with the bride, with whom he shares a young daughter, Nala.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Davis has taken a major new step in his relationship. The NBA star married his longtime partner Marlen P on Saturday, September 18. The couple, who prefers to keep their personal lives private, has not taken to social media to make public their current marital status, but photos and videos from their nuptials have surfaced online.

In one clip, the 28-year-old athlete was seen wearing a navy suit with black hemline and matching pants with shiny black shoes as a stylist helped him get ready for the big day. In another video, he was seen dancing with his wife while serenading her with "Never Make a Promise" by Dru Hill during the wedding reception.

For the reception, Anthony traded his sleek blue suit for a glittering black jacket, while changing his leather shoes with white-and-blue sneakers for more comfort and a less formal look. The bride, meanwhile, look stunning in a strapless white gown with mermaid skirt.

Anthony was also seen dancing with a female guest, possible a close family member or a relative, in the hall. At another moment, he seemed to be enjoying himself as he joined the band onstage, dancing and singing while holding a glass of drink in his hand.

The wedding was attended by fellow basketball players LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Tim Frazier as well as former Lakers player Jared Dudley. LeBron's agent Paul Rich was also in attendance with his singer girlfriend Adele.

Anthony and Marlen have been together for a long time, though it's unclear when they started dating. The pair already have a daughter named Nala. The power forward has often posted pictures of his daughter on Instagram.

His personal life aside, Anthony is expected to bounce back this NBA season after being sidelined for most of the 2021 season due to injuries.

