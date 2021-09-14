 
 

Nas, Normani and Ricky Martin Among Stars Taking Part in Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3'

The 'Umbrella' singer also reveals that Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan and Jade Novah are all slated to hit the stage when sharing details for her lingerie line's third annual runway show.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nas, Normani Kordei and Ricky Martin are among the big names joining Rihanna for her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show broadcast.

The music and fashion mogul shared details for her lingerie line's third annual runway show in an Instagram clip on Monday, September 13, revealing Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan and Jade Novah are all slated to hit the stage for performances, while Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan and Sabrina Carpenter will each make a special appearance.

The teaser footage features backstage moments from the event, which will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

The video lists the "Umbrella" hitmaker's guests alongside the caption, "#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3!! start making that guest list to ya watch party baby... Sept. 24."

The Savage x Fenty show will also feature models including Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, as well as actors Jeremy Pope and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Soo Joo Park, The Symone and Thuso Mbedu have additionally been tapped to make special appearances.

Sabrina has been teasing her involvement in the new Savage X Fenty campaign by sharing several photos of herself modeling the lingerie. "Mama said that it was okay @badgalriri," she captioned the photos posing in a lacy black bra and underwear.

According to the press release, this year's show will "combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture."

Rihanna's new collection, with fully inclusive sizing, will be available for purchase online through Amazon's Fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty site from September 24.

