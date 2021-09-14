 
 

Jennifer Hudson Calls Unveiling of New Wax Figure on 40th Birthday 'Surreal Moment'

Jennifer Hudson Calls Unveiling of New Wax Figure on 40th Birthday 'Surreal Moment'
The 'Respect' star checks out her likeness at Madame Tussauds in New York during her party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, and gushes that she was 'just born again.'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, September 12 by checking out her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York.

The wax museum's bosses unveiled their Hudson figure during the singer and actress' party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. It is now exclusively on display at the wax museum in Times Square.

Hudson's statue is dressed in the Galvan Vera velvet gown the Oscar winner wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels Jennifer herself donated.

"She cute!" a thrilled Hudson said as she checked out her wax likeness. "It's such a surreal moment... It's beautiful! I used to say I was gonna retire at 40, but apparently, I was just born again!"

"Jennifer Hudson has long stood as a strong, talented, female figure across film, TV and music and we're so excited about this new addition to Madame Tussauds New York," Tiago Mogadouro, head of marketing at Madame Tussauds New York, said in a press release. "By introducing such a powerful essence to our New York family, we hope the addition of Jennifer Hudson offers an exciting new experience for our guests."

