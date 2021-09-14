Met Gala 2021: Serena Williams Goes Whimsical, Billie Eilish and Nicola Peltz Channel Inner Princess

WENN/Instagram/WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

Also glamming up the red carpet of the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are Rose Leslie, Alicia Keys, Emily Blunt and Emily Ratajkowski among many others.

AceShowbiz - Celebrities are taking the Internet by storm with their looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Hitting the red carpet of the annual fundraising gala, which returned this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of Serena Williams, Billie Eilish and Nicola Peltz became the belles of the ball.

Serena, who came with her husband Alexis Ohanian, wore an embroidered lace bodysuit and elaborate feathered ombre cape by Gucci. The tennis ace said the whimsical-looking outfit was inspired by superhero. "It definitely took me a while ... a couple hours," she told reporters on the red carpet of pulling her look that night. "It's a whole other outfit underneath."

Billie, meanwhile, channeled Barbie in a peachy cotton candy gown with a flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year," the Grammy-winning artist said of the Holiday Barbie gowns that inspired her look.

With her short blonde hair perfectly coiffed, the "Everything I Wanted" singer looked more like Marilyn Monroe though. Indeed, the designers said they were also inspired by Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe for Billie's Met Gala look.

Speaking to E! News, the 19-year-old admitted she was "shivering and shaking" because this is all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," she said of attending the event. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all." She is an official co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala, along with actor Timothee Chalamet, tennis champ Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Nicola Peltz, meanwhile, looked like a princess coming out from Disney fairytale in a sorbet-hued Valentino gown with white gloves and dropping earrings. She came with her fiance Brooklyn Beckham, who sported a sleek black suit and a matching tie on top of a white shirt.

Rose Leslie channeled Belle of "Beauty and the Beast" in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with a big frock. She was joined by her husband and former "Game of Thrones" co-star Kit Harington, who looked sharp in a custom Saint Laurent suit.

"We were wanting to go for art deco but with a modern concept, but we wanted to end with old Hollywood glamour," Rose explained to Keke Palmer of their ensembles. "[We wanted to showcase] the decadence and the luxury of it all."

Rose Leslia at 2021 Met Gala

Alicia Keys, on the other hand, embodied old Hollywood glam in a white dress that featured a long tulle train and a sheer top. She came hand-in-hand with her husband Swizz Beatz, who contrasted her look in an all-black number and accessorized with a bold diamond brooch and gold sunglasses.

Emily Blunt looked regal in a bejeweled semi-sheer gown with a sweeping white cape. She added to the glamor with a silver headpiece that featured several stars. She completed her look with a pair of silver barely-there heels and diamond jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski exuded sensual glamor in a romantic Vera Wang gown. Coming solo without her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the British model showed off her stunning curves in the red lace dress which perfectly hugged her body and cascaded into a mermaid skirt with a long train.

Amanda Gorman, meanwhile, stunned in a vibrant blue, strapless Vera Wang gown, featuring a high-low hemline. Her hair was styled in an updo and decorated with a laurel headpiece with hundreds of hand-set Swarovski crystals from brand Jennifer Behr.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", an exploration of the nation's sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the official venue of the annual fundraising gala.