 
 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Music

The 'WAP' collaborators are neck and neck with Lil Durk in terms of nod collections with nine each, while the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker collects eight and Tyler, the Creator follows with four.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee Stallion lead all nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with nine nods apiece.

Pals Cardi and Megan will face off for the Hip Hop Artist of the Year honor, alongside Drake, J. Cole, Lil Baby and Tyler, the Creator, while their "WAP" promo is a clear favorite for Best Hip Hop Video. The duo are also up against one another in two other categories, Best Live Performer and Hustler of the Year.

Drake is also set for a good night after landing eight nominations, while Tyler, the Creator and Metro Boomin are tied with four nods each. Drake's nod also included Song of the Year, while Tyler is additionally vying for Producer of the Year as well as Hip Hop Album of the Year with his chart-topping effort "Call Me If You Get Lost".

Other stars collecting more than one nominations are 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole and Pooh Shiesty who each collected three. Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Jay-Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young Thug and Yung Bleu, in the meantime, brought in two each.

About the awards show, Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy for BET, said in a statement, "Our 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways."

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on October 1. It will be aired on BET days after on October 5 at 9 P.M. ET/PT.

The complete list of 2021 BET Hip Hop Award nominees is:

Hip Hop Album of the Year:

Song of the Year:

  • "Back in Blood" - Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
  • "Late At Night" - Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
  • "Laugh Now Cry Later" - Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
  • "Up" - Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
  • "WAP" - Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
  • "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (BIA feat. Nicki Minaj)

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Best Hip Hop Video:

Best New Hip Hop Artist:

Best Collaboration:

Best Duo or Group:

Best Live Performer:

Lyricist of the Year:

Best International Flow:

  • LADIPOE (Nigeria)
  • Nasty C (South Africa)
  • Xama (Brazil)
  • Laylow (France)
  • Gazo (France)
  • Little Simz (UK)
  • Dave (UK)

Video Director of the Year:

  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • Dave Meyers
  • Director X
  • Hype Williams
  • Missy Elliott

DJ of the Year:

  • Chase B
  • D Nice
  • DJ Cassidy
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Envy
  • DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • DJ Scheme
  • Kaytranada

Producer of the Year:

Hustler of the Year:

Best Hip Hop Platform:

  • Complex
  • Genius
  • Hip Hop DX
  • Hot New Hiphop
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Shade Room
  • Worldstar Hiphop
  • XXL

Best Featured Verse

Impact Track:

