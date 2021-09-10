 
 

Korn Guitarist Diagnosed With Covid Following Jonathan Davis Recovery

The rock band go ahead with their upcoming shows as their guitarist withdraws following positive Covid-19 test, only a few weeks after their frontman recovers from the illness.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer has become the latest member of the heavy rock band to test positive for COVID-19.

The musician will sit out the group's upcoming shows after learning he has contracted the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID," a band statement released on Thursday (09Sep21) reads. "He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows."

"The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."

Singer Jonathan Davis has just recovered from a bout of COVID, which forced Korn to reschedule six shows and cancel two. The group axed another recent show after an unnamed individual "within the Korn camp" tested positive.

Fans have jumped on the comment sections of the band's social media pages, urging Davis and his bandmates to cancel the remainder of the tour and isolate to make sure no one else falls sick.

It was previously revealed that Jonathan was forced to take breaks in between songs to suck oxygen as he returned to the stage while still recovering from Covid.

"I'm f**king feeling very weak but I f**king refuse to f**king cancel!!! (sic)" he defiantly told his fans.

Another rocker Corey Taylor recently contracted the virus as well.

The Slipknot frontman blamed it on "selfish" fans, "Sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don't care about that. I think that's what happened to me - somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man."

