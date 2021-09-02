Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Music

The visuals feature footage from the Yeezy designer's third 'Donda' listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field where his estranged wife Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally released a music video for "Come to Life". The billionaire Yeezy designer used footage from his third "Donda" listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field for the visuals, in which he is seen setting himself on fire inside a replica of his childhood home.

As the clip transitions, Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress with her long braided ponytail under her veil. Once the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" arrives in front of the father of her children, he's seen smiling under the dimmed light.

"You know where to find me, they cannot define me/ So they crucify me, how so fazed when I leave?/ Come and purify me, come and sanctify me," Kanye sings. "You the air that I breathe, the ultra-ultralight beam/ Brought a gift to Northie, all she want was Nikes/ This is not about me, God is still alive, so I'm free/ Floatin' on a silver lining, floatin' on a silver lining/ So when I'm free, I'm free."

In the Thursday, August 26 event, however, Kim made her surprise appearance when the final song "No Child Left Behind" was played. The listening event, which was live-streamed via Apple Music, was also attended by Kanye's collaborators, including controversial artists like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Kanye dropped his long-awaited album "Donda" on Sunday, August 29. It features 27 tracks that includes verses from Shenseea, Syleena Johnson, Francis and the Lights, Jay-Z, Vory, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott (II), Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Stalone, Tony Williams and Conway The Machine.

The LOX, Jay Electronica, Swizz Beatz, Roddy Ricch, KayCyy, Westside Gunn and Ty Dolla $ign were also featured on the album, which has shot to the top of the Apple Music charts in 130 countries.