Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston Among Final Guests for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

WENN/Avalon/Instar TV

With the upcoming guest appearance, the 52-year-old 'Friends' alum, who was the very first guest of the talk show, will be making her 23rd appearance on the show.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres has prepared something big for the final season of her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". The popular talk show is set to return for season 19 with the show's most star-studded yet including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

With the upcoming guest appearance, the "Friends" alum, who was the very first guest of the talk show, will be making her 23rd appearance on the show. Meanwhile, it will be the SKIMS founder's first sit-down interview since wrapping "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" with season 20. Other guests are fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons. The show will also feature Melissa McCarthy, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

In the final season, Ellen will also be celebrating and thanking her fans for their support and love throughout the years. Ellen will be checking in on memorable human interest stories that touched viewers worldwide. Additionally, the host is set to reminisce about past celebrity appearances as well as Ellen DeGeneres Show surprises.

Ellen announced earlier this year that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will conclude after 19 seasons. At the time, she explained, "It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank you. Thank you all." She added, "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."

Prior to the announcement, the show was hit with allegations she presided over a toxic work environment. Addressing the allegations, Ellen told viewers in season 18, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Season 19 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premieres on Monday, September 13.