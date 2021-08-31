 
 

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries
WENN
Music

Kanye's latest studio installment has become a huge hit on the Apple streaming platform, ruling the charts around the world following its release over the weekend.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's new album, "Donda", has shot to the top of the Apple Music charts in 130 countries, becoming the platform's biggest debut ever.

The much-delayed project dropped to streaming and download sites on Sunday morning (29Aug21), despite Kanye's attempts to stall it yet again - while he waited for permission to feature a new DaBaby collaboration, titled "Jail".

Instead Universal bosses released the record with Kanye's version of the track with Jay-Z. The DaBaby verse was later cleared and included on both Apple and Spotify.

Despite the drama, the album - West's 10th - is a huge hit.

"Donda", named after the rapper's late mother, was initially set for release last month (Jul21), following the first of three listening parties in Atlanta, Georgia.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Kanye's new album will go head to head with fellow rapper Drake's new release "Certified Lover Boy", which is set to drop on Friday (03Sep21).

However, reactions among fellow stars were mixed.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy were not happy they were cut from the album. Chris called Kanye a "h*e" while Soulja branded the "Jesus Is King" star a "clown."

Evan Rachel Wood was not impressed with Kanye's choice of guests either. The actress slammed the rapper for including her former fiance Marilyn Manson on the album despite multiple sexual assault allegations against the shock rocker.

"You get what you give. For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," she told fans on stage during a performance at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles over the weekend.

You can share this post!

Cops Called to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight Due to Bomb Threats

Sharon Stone Pays Tribute to Baby Nephew Who Dies of Organ Failure
Related Posts
Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Most Read
Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album
Music

Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion