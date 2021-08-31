Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

WENN Music

Kanye's latest studio installment has become a huge hit on the Apple streaming platform, ruling the charts around the world following its release over the weekend.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's new album, "Donda", has shot to the top of the Apple Music charts in 130 countries, becoming the platform's biggest debut ever.

The much-delayed project dropped to streaming and download sites on Sunday morning (29Aug21), despite Kanye's attempts to stall it yet again - while he waited for permission to feature a new DaBaby collaboration, titled "Jail".

Instead Universal bosses released the record with Kanye's version of the track with Jay-Z. The DaBaby verse was later cleared and included on both Apple and Spotify.

Despite the drama, the album - West's 10th - is a huge hit.

"Donda", named after the rapper's late mother, was initially set for release last month (Jul21), following the first of three listening parties in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Kanye's new album will go head to head with fellow rapper Drake's new release "Certified Lover Boy", which is set to drop on Friday (03Sep21).

However, reactions among fellow stars were mixed.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy were not happy they were cut from the album. Chris called Kanye a "h*e" while Soulja branded the "Jesus Is King" star a "clown."

Evan Rachel Wood was not impressed with Kanye's choice of guests either. The actress slammed the rapper for including her former fiance Marilyn Manson on the album despite multiple sexual assault allegations against the shock rocker.

"You get what you give. For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," she told fans on stage during a performance at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles over the weekend.