 
 

Colton Underwood Caught Kissing New Rumored Boyfriend in Hawaii

Colton Underwood Caught Kissing New Rumored Boyfriend in Hawaii
Instagram
Celebrity

Five months after coming out as gay, the season 23 star of 'The Bachelor' is seen enjoying the beach and packing on the PDA at the Four Seasons with Jordan C. Brown.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Colton Underwood seemed to have found his love. Five months after coming out as a gay, the season 23 star of "The Bachelor" was spotted kissing and packing on the PDA with his new rumored boyfriend.

In photos obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, September 1, the 29-year-old was seen in Hawaii at the Four Seasons in Maui. In the pictures, the reality star could be seen kissing and packing on the PDA while enjoying the beach with Jordan C. Brown.

Previously, Colton was caught on camera getting cozy with the "Hacks" actor Johnny Sibilly during a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. In the photo, Colton was spotted putting his hand on Johnny's shoulder.

  See also...

At the time, Colton also shared a group photo from the vacation on his Instagram feed. In the caption, he wrote, "Brb. with some friends on the beach @fspuntamita #fspuntamita." To the post, Johnny left a message in the comment section that read, "SOAKED." His comment was noticed by a follower, who later asked him, "Are you guys dating?"

In the meantime, Johnny posted a different photo on his Instagram account. The image showed him, Colton and the rest of the group posing with sunset in the background. "Turtle time & tequila with these babies," he added in the caption. It prompted the reality star to cheekily comment, "Can you please pass me the chicken nuggets?"

Prior to the Mexican vacation, Colton was captured smiling ear-to-ear during lunch with a mystery man in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. After finishing their meal, the star and his pal embraced each other for a while before heading off in separate directions. At one point, the two men were seen putting their hands on each other's back in a caring gesture.

Colton went public with his sexual orientation when speaking to Robin Roberts (II) in an April episode of the "Good Morning America" interview. "I've run from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it," he revealed. "I'm emotional, but in such a good happy positive way. I'm happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

You can share this post!

Sha'Carri Richardson Slammed for Condoning Violence

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video
Related Posts
Colton Underwood Gets Cozy With 'Hacks' Star Johnny Sibilly During Vacation in Mexico

Colton Underwood Gets Cozy With 'Hacks' Star Johnny Sibilly During Vacation in Mexico

Ten Stars Who Come Out in 2021 So Far

Ten Stars Who Come Out in 2021 So Far

Colton Underwood Slams 'Inappropriate' Sex Related Question: I'm Respecting Myself

Colton Underwood Slams 'Inappropriate' Sex Related Question: I'm Respecting Myself

Colton Underwood Unveils Blackmail Over Gay Spa Visit Forced Him to Come Out

Colton Underwood Unveils Blackmail Over Gay Spa Visit Forced Him to Come Out

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post