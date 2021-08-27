Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans by Showing Up in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's appearance is not the only head-scratching moment from the listening party as Ye sets himself on fire and brings out Marilyn Manson as well as DaBaby at the show.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West undoubtedly has come fully prepared for his latest "Donda" event, but not all of the acts were taken well by fans. The third listening party, which was held at Soldier Stadium in Chicago, has left some head-scratching moments with the appearance of Kim Kardashian, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

While Kim's full support for her ex-husband has been evident with her presence at his two previous "Donda" shows, this time she took a bigger role by joining the "Gold Digger" spitter outside the mockup of his childhood home, which was set up at the center of the stadium.

As if it's not baffling enough, Kim showed up in a wedding dress. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum walked toward Kanye in a stunning Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the song "No Child Left Behind", the final song of the night.

She also sported long braided ponytail under a wedding veil. As she arrived right in front of her estranged husband, Ye was seen flashing a sheepish smile before the lights inside the arena dimmed, marking the end of the show which was streamed live on Apple Music.

Earlier before Kim's appearance, Kanye literally set himself on fire, prompting a lot of comments from fans. "Kanye really set himself on fire and then got married within the span of 5 minutes," one of them reacted on Twitter.

Another was left in disbelief as asking, "Did Kanye just end the event by getting back together with Kim Kardashian?" A third wondered, "did kanye just host a wedding at his donda listening party." Someone else remarked, "Kanye literally lit himself on fire and got married all before dropping the album lmfao."

A fan-captured video even showed Kanye and Kim walking hand-in-hand when leaving the listening party. However, as TMZ's sources noted before, they are not getting back together. The mother of four was reportedly happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.

Kanye also drew backlash for inviting two embattled stars, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, to the event. The rocker has been accused of sexual assault and rape by multiple women, while the "Rockstar" hitmaker recently landed in hot water over his homophobic rant.

Both controversial artists appeared alongside Ye on the front porch of the mockup home, which was surrounded by people dressed in Donda police gear and black SUVs. While it's unclear how Marilyn is involved in the album, DaBaby is featured in the record, with his verse appearing to have replaced Jay-Z's which was heard at earlier shows.