Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV VMAs for First Time in 6 Years

The 'Peaches' singer is scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, marking his first performance at the star-studded prize-giving event since 2015.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is returning to the MTV Video Music Awards for his first performance since 2015.

The "Peaches" singer has been added to the line-up for the show on 12 September (21), when he'll join the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, Foo Fighters, and Doja Cat, who will also serve as ceremony host.

He last performed at the VMAs six years ago when he sang a rendition of "What Do You Mean?".

Bieber will lead all nominees going into the awards show with seven nods, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year for "Peaches", featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, and Video of the Year for "Popstar".

Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind Bieber with six nominations. She is pitted against the "Yummy" singer in the fierce competition that includes such contenders as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Megan additionally picks up double nominations for Best Hip Hop, thanks to her "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B and Lil Baby's "On Me" remix. The other nominees in the category are MoneyBagg Yo, Polo G, Drake featuring Lil Durk, and Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.

Newcomer Polo G is also up for Best New Artist, fighting for the coveted prize with 24kGoldn, Giveon, The Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie. Last Year's Best New Artist title went to Doja Cat.