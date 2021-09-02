 
 

Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Thought About Best Way to Find Stolen Dogs While Bleeding Out on Street

Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Thought About Best Way to Find Stolen Dogs While Bleeding Out on Street
Instagram
Celebrity

Ryan Fischer remembers the violent dognapping that almost cost his life, saying he was too concerned about the stolen pets to worry about his life despite serious injuries.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's dog walker was so worried about the safety of the pop star's pets after they were nabbed by thugs in February (21), his gunshot wound was not foremost in his mind.

Two men took off with two of the three French bulldogs, leaving their handler, Ryan Fischer, to bleed out on a street off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Fischer has now recounted the awful moment in a new Rolling Stone interview, revealing he was more concerned about Gaga and her pets than his own health.

"My mind started working really quickly," Fischer tells the publication. "I really had to weigh my options - do I say who the dogs belong to? Because if I do, it adds more media attention."

"I was bleeding out and that was the thought that was going through my head: 'What's the best way to do this so the dogs can be found?' "

  See also...

Gaga, who was filming in Italy at the time, quickly learned of the drama back home as the news spread and she confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram followers the following day, offering up a $500,000 (£362, 500) reward for their "safe return" and calling Fischer "a hero."

The two pets were handed over to police officials days later, and the gang responsible for the dognapping and attempt on Fischer's life has been arrested. None of them realised they had targeted the "Poker Face" singer's pets.

A felony complaint has now been filed against teenagers James Jackson and Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley, who prosecutors claim were out hunting for random French bulldogs on the night in question, because they knew they could be worth thousands.

They allegedly stalked Fischer and attacked him and grabbed Koji and Gustav when he left a main street. Jackson then shot Ryan with a semi-automatic gun.

White's father Harold has also been charged with helping his son avoid arrest, while his girlfriend, Jennifer McBride, was the person who returned the dogs to the police days later.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV VMAs for First Time in 6 Years

Mark Hoppus Proudly Shows Newly-Grown Hair Amid Chemotherapy Following Cancer Diagnosis
Related Posts
Lady GaGa Reveals Release Date and Track List for 'Dawn of Chromatica'

Lady GaGa Reveals Release Date and Track List for 'Dawn of Chromatica'

Lady GaGa Called Out for Not Helping Dogwalker After His Car Broke Down

Lady GaGa Called Out for Not Helping Dogwalker After His Car Broke Down

Lady GaGa's Dogwalker Pleads for Donation to Continue Road Trip After Car Broke Down

Lady GaGa's Dogwalker Pleads for Donation to Continue Road Trip After Car Broke Down

Fans Are Obsessed With Lady GaGa's Sky-High Platform Boots

Fans Are Obsessed With Lady GaGa's Sky-High Platform Boots

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'