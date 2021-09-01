 
 

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

After being spotted 'crying' at a fancy restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, the 'Someone Like You' songstress is photographed having an intimate date with her beau.

AceShowbiz - Adele has made everyone stop and stare when she dressed her hourglass figure in a miniskirt. The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker was photographed flaunting her curves during a date night with Rich Paul after their alleged "full-on-fight."

On Monday, August 30, the "Someone Like You" singer could be seen having an intimate date with LeBron James' agent in Los Angeles. For the night outing, the Grammy-winning musician was dressed very chic in a black turtleneck, a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots. She also donned a matching black mask amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Adele's signature blond hair was neatly pulled back in a low ponytail, allowing her to showcase her gold hoop earrings. In the meantime, her 39-year-old beau sported a pair of jeans, a navy zip-up hoodie and a white T-shirt underneath. He also wore a face mask.

The sighting came after Adele was spotted "crying" during a "full-on fight" with Rich at a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills on August 24. "Spotted Adele at Matsuhisa right now sitting at the table right next to us outdoors 8/24 @ 10:45 p.m.," the insider revealed to gossip site Deuxmoi. "She's having and having a full-on fight with her boyfriend!!!! It's so awkward omg!"

One day earlier, Rich was slapped with a lawsuit by Nerlens Noel. According to Radar, the sports agent and his firm, Klutch, are being sued by the NBA star, who is Rich's former client, for negligent treatment. The basketball player claimed Rich cost him more than $58 million in lost wages.

Prior to their Monday night date, Adele was also caught stepping out for a romantic dinner with Rich on August 23 at the coastal European eatery Olivetta in West Hollywood. At the time, the "Hello" songstress opted to go makeup-free while wearing a black dress with a matching face mask. Meanwhile, the sports agent rocked his signature joggers with a denim button-down.

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

