 
 

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals
NBC
TV

In the new outing of season 16 of the NBC talent show, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are offered by some stunning performances.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Season 16 of "America's Got Talent" slowly approached the Finals as it aired the first night of Semi-finals in the Tuesday, August 31 episode. In the new outing, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were offered by some stunning performances.

Kicking off the night was young singer Peter Rosalita, who took the stage to sing "Without You". Through the song, the 10-year-old showed off his wild and impressive range. "I really like you, Peter, I think America is going to love you and that performance," Simon told him.

Meanwhile, Michael Winslow, the man of 1000 voices and sounds, offered a better performance compared before. "I have so much respect for you, for the fact you entered this competition," Simon commented. "The fact you were so nervous last week, it showed I'm not going to lie. Tonight, you were just funnier you were more relaxed."

Up next was Beyond Belief Dance Company who erned a standing ovation from the crowd. "You rose to the occasion, you delivered, and I wish you the best of luck," Howie said. As for Aidan Bryant, the aerialist offered a show-stopping performance which the judges loved. Heidi even dubbed it his "best choreography" to date.

Tory Vagasi sang "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and that was impressive. "Any Broadway stage would be lucky to have you, and you know what? We here on 'AGT' we're lucky to have you right here if you ask me, this was another flawless performance," Heidi raved.

  See also...

Also offering a stunning performance was The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. "Honestly you are my favorite act so far tonight! This was the best act of the night," Howie praised the team. "This was something that I could watch for two hours straight."

Performing an original song was Madilyn Bailey. While the song was emotional, Howie thought it was "boring." Dustin Travella, meanwhile, managed to capture the judges' hearts with his magic. "Apart from the magic that you do, you are a born story teller. That's what makes you unique you make us feel happy and emotional as well. That's what's so special about you. Dustin, I think you're going to be in the final," Simon said of his performance.

Later, Korean Soul sang "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. Simon didn't seem to like it, but the other judges begged to differ. Gina Brillon delivered jokes about motherhood, weddings and spanx, prompting laughter from judges and the audience. Rounding out the night was Jimmie Herrod, who opted for Pink's "Glitter in the Air".

Sofia was totally in love with the epic performance. "Bravo, Jimmie. You are a show stopper I mean, I didn't think you could get better than what you did the other day. You are unbelievable," Sofia said. "This is how a semi-final performance should be."

You can share this post!

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'
Related Posts
'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out Final Seven Acts Heading to Semi-Finals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out Final Seven Acts Heading to Semi-Finals

'AGT' Recap: Simon Cowell Calls This Act 'Terrible' in Final Round of Quarterfinals

'AGT' Recap: Simon Cowell Calls This Act 'Terrible' in Final Round of Quarterfinals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

Most Read
Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
TV

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot