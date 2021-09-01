'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

NBC TV

In the new outing of season 16 of the NBC talent show, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are offered by some stunning performances.

AceShowbiz - Season 16 of "America's Got Talent" slowly approached the Finals as it aired the first night of Semi-finals in the Tuesday, August 31 episode. In the new outing, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were offered by some stunning performances.

Kicking off the night was young singer Peter Rosalita, who took the stage to sing "Without You". Through the song, the 10-year-old showed off his wild and impressive range. "I really like you, Peter, I think America is going to love you and that performance," Simon told him.

Meanwhile, Michael Winslow, the man of 1000 voices and sounds, offered a better performance compared before. "I have so much respect for you, for the fact you entered this competition," Simon commented. "The fact you were so nervous last week, it showed I'm not going to lie. Tonight, you were just funnier you were more relaxed."

Up next was Beyond Belief Dance Company who erned a standing ovation from the crowd. "You rose to the occasion, you delivered, and I wish you the best of luck," Howie said. As for Aidan Bryant, the aerialist offered a show-stopping performance which the judges loved. Heidi even dubbed it his "best choreography" to date.

Tory Vagasi sang "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and that was impressive. "Any Broadway stage would be lucky to have you, and you know what? We here on 'AGT' we're lucky to have you right here if you ask me, this was another flawless performance," Heidi raved.

Also offering a stunning performance was The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. "Honestly you are my favorite act so far tonight! This was the best act of the night," Howie praised the team. "This was something that I could watch for two hours straight."

Performing an original song was Madilyn Bailey. While the song was emotional, Howie thought it was "boring." Dustin Travella, meanwhile, managed to capture the judges' hearts with his magic. "Apart from the magic that you do, you are a born story teller. That's what makes you unique you make us feel happy and emotional as well. That's what's so special about you. Dustin, I think you're going to be in the final," Simon said of his performance.

Later, Korean Soul sang "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. Simon didn't seem to like it, but the other judges begged to differ. Gina Brillon delivered jokes about motherhood, weddings and spanx, prompting laughter from judges and the audience. Rounding out the night was Jimmie Herrod, who opted for Pink's "Glitter in the Air".

Sofia was totally in love with the epic performance. "Bravo, Jimmie. You are a show stopper I mean, I didn't think you could get better than what you did the other day. You are unbelievable," Sofia said. "This is how a semi-final performance should be."