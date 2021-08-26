Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is spotted wearing a matching face mask with LeBron James' agent as they have a romantic date night at the coastal European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele is embracing her natural look. When stepping out for a romantic dinner with her new boyfriend Rich Paul, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer could be seen wearing no makeup under her face mask.

The 33-year-old pop singer was spotted having a night out with her beau on Monday, August 23 at the coastal European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood. For the outing, the Grammy-winning singer wore a black dress with a matching face mask. To complete her look, she added a pair of shiny gold hoop earrings. She also slicked back her bright blonde hair.

In the meantime, Rich, who is LeBron James' agent, sported his signature joggers with a denim button-down. He also rocked a pair of neon Nike's and wore a shiny silver watch on his wrist in addition to a black face mask.

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

Previously, ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst also referred to Adele as Rich's "girlfriend" during "The Lowe Post" podcast. "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," the host said. He further noted, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

In late July, however, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Rich were "not super serious " with their romance. "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," the insider told the publication. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The source went on to reveal that Adele "has relaxed a lot" after her divorce from Simon Konecki. The insider then added, "She's not quite as private as when she was married."