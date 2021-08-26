 
 

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is spotted wearing a matching face mask with LeBron James' agent as they have a romantic date night at the coastal European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele is embracing her natural look. When stepping out for a romantic dinner with her new boyfriend Rich Paul, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer could be seen wearing no makeup under her face mask.

The 33-year-old pop singer was spotted having a night out with her beau on Monday, August 23 at the coastal European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood. For the outing, the Grammy-winning singer wore a black dress with a matching face mask. To complete her look, she added a pair of shiny gold hoop earrings. She also slicked back her bright blonde hair.

In the meantime, Rich, who is LeBron James' agent, sported his signature joggers with a denim button-down. He also rocked a pair of neon Nike's and wore a shiny silver watch on his wrist in addition to a black face mask.

  See also...

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

Previously, ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst also referred to Adele as Rich's "girlfriend" during "The Lowe Post" podcast. "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," the host said. He further noted, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

In late July, however, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Rich were "not super serious " with their romance. "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," the insider told the publication. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The source went on to reveal that Adele "has relaxed a lot" after her divorce from Simon Konecki. The insider then added, "She's not quite as private as when she was married."

You can share this post!

Honey Boo Boo Gets Candid About Mama June's Drug Abuse and Body-Shaming

Fans Applaud Safaree Samuels for Blasting Lil Nas X Over 'Satan Shoes'
Related Posts
Adele and Rich Paul 'Not Super Serious' With Their Romance Despite 'Having a Good Time' Together

Adele and Rich Paul 'Not Super Serious' With Their Romance Despite 'Having a Good Time' Together

Adele Photographed Cozying Up to Rich Paul During 'Flirty' Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Photographed Cozying Up to Rich Paul During 'Flirty' Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses