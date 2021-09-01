Stephen Amell Thinks His 'Shameful' Flight Incident With Cassandra Jean Has 'Destroyed' His Career

WENN/C.Smith Celebrity

The former 'Arrow' star, who was removed from a flight in June following an argument with his actress wife, admits in a new interview that he was 'an a**hole in public.'

AceShowbiz - Stephen Amell has regretted his flight incident involving wife Cassandra Jean. The "Arrow" alum, who was kicked out of a Delta Airlines flight in June for arguing with his spouse, claimed that his "shameful" behavior has "destroyed" his career.

The 40-year-old hunk addressed the ordeal when appearing in the Tuesday, August 31 episode of the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast. "I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career? So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife," he shared.

When recalling the moment, Stephen divulged, "I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane. I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight." He then added, "Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset."

"Honestly, I can't even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things: Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn't important," the Canadian native continued. "I was just upset and wanted to be upset, and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, 'Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.' "

The "Heels" star remembered that he was "being loud" and "probably dropping a few f-bombs" while he had noise-canceling headphones on. However, he made it clear that he wasn't about making excuses as he admitted, "I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public."

Stephen said he was asked to leave the plane just 10 minutes after he quieted down, assuming that someone had complained about his act. "I was focusing. I'm staring out the window. I wasn't gonna say a word for the next two and a half hours. And [the flight attendant] said, 'We'll collect your things. We'll talk about it at the top of the entranceway. And I went 'OK,' " he detailed.

"But what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, offer like a quick passive f**k off," the father of one further elaborated. "And all of a sudden I'm in these bracelets?"

This was not the first time Stephen set the record straight about the incident. Shortly after news about him made media headlines, he took to Twitter and explained, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did."

"Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately," the actor added. "I was not forcibly removed. I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."