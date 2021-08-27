 
 

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations
The 'Toosie Slide' star leads the nominations at the upcoming Urban Music Awards with a total of four nods including the coveted Artist of the Year prize.

AceShowbiz - Drake has landed four nominations for this year's Urban Music Awards.

The 34-year-old rapper is up for the Most Creative Artist 2021 award at the UMAs, which celebrates its 18th anniversary next month on 20 September (21) in London, but he will face strong competition from Kanye West, Vade, Jason Derulo, Soulja Boy, T-Pain, Shae Universe, and ENNY.

Drake will also take on Soulja and several others - including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat - in the Artist of the Year (USA) category, and he has a nod for Best Collaboration after "Seeing Green", which he worked on with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, was nominated.

Doja and SZA's "Kiss Me More" is also up for the accolade, as is Beyonce, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer's tune "Already", which also has a nod in the Best Single category.

Drake has his eye on that prize, too, after his song "Wants and Needs" received a nomination, alongside the likes of former "Love Island" star Wes Nelson's "See Nobody", which also features Hardy Caprio.

As well as her two battles with Drake and others, Beyonce is up for the Best Female Act gong against the likes of Dua Lipa, Lianne La Havas, and Koffee.

Dua will also be hoping to taste success in the Artist of the Year (U.K.) category, where she faces competition from acts such as Jorja Smith, Aitch, and Ed Sheeran.

What's more, AJ Tracey has nods in both the Best Male Act and Best Album categories, and he is up against Dave and Headie One for both prizes.

Launched 18 years ago, the Urban Music Awards now has annual versions in North America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Public voting is now live via the official UMA website.

