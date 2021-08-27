Jessica Chastain Insists She's Kidding About 'Permanent Damage' Caused by 'Tammy Faye' Make-Up

Fox Searchlight Movie

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress sets the record straight on the 'clickbait' headlines about her skin's 'permanent damage' caused by 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' heavy make-up.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has slammed "clickbait" headlines, insisting she was "kidding" when she said the heavy make-up she had to wear to star in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" had done "permanent damage" to her skin.

The Oscar-nominated actress told the Los Angeles Times that being transformed into the deeply tanned televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker had taken its toll on her skin, admitting, "I think for sure I've done some permanent damage to my skin on this. Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day every day - the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, 'I look 50 years old!' No, I'm kidding. But it's fine. It's for my art."

After hitting headlines worldwide with the remarks, Jessica returned to social media to set the record straight.

Sharing a selfie in which she showed off her stunning complexion, the actress wrote, "The make-up artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business. Don't believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn't been ravaged by make-up!"

When one fan responded, Jessica added that she'd tried to make it clear that she was joking by saying "I'm kidding" in the interview.

"Literally so annoying! I guess the actual words 'I'm kidding' don't mean anything now a days….," she added.