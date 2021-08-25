Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Instagram Celebrity

The Bush lead singer's rumored new girlfriend is reportedly six years younger than his model daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale has apparently moved on to another Gwen. Years after he ended his marriage to Gwen Stefani, the Bush lead singer is unveiled to have been secretly dating "hot" model Gwen Singer.

Offering more details about Gavin's new relationship was The Sun. "Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they're having fun together," a source told the publication. "It's still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well."

"She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her," the unnamed source further explained. "They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious."

Gavin's new romance might be odd for his 32-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. Daisy is six years older than his rumored girlfriend, who is less than half the age of the 55-year-old British musician.

Gavin was previously married to No Doubt vocalist Gwen Stefani for nearly 13 years. Together, the former couple shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Shortly after they split in 2015, the "Don't Speak" songstress dated her fellow "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton, whom she married in July this year.

Following his divorce from Gwen, Gavin dated models like Sophia Thomalla and Natalie Golba although the relationships didn't work out. He then reflected on his love life when speaking to PEOPLE in July 2020, saying, "I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships."

"I'm not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend - that went to s**t and I don't have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do," the father of four added. "You get burned by that stuff."