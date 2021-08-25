Chelsea Houska Discusses Disgusting Comments on Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Aubree's Body

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Due to her celebrity status, Chelsea Houska and her daughter live under spotlight. While they receive love and support from fans, some people leave unpleasant comments on not only the "Teen Mom 2" alum but her 11-year-old daughter Aubree.

The MTV star discussed the matter during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, August 22 as a fan asked, "Are you surprised by how fast Aubs is growing up? R u amused to everyone's reaction to it?" The 29-year-old admitted that she "did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone's reaction to it because I know you guys feel like you know Aubree."

"Someone was like, 'We're all her Aunties' and I thought that was so cute," she added. Chelsea, however, noted that there was "one thing that I do not like and it makes me sick honestly is when people comment on her body."

She continued, "She's an 11, almost 12-year-old girl and I don't know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her."

Chelsea gave birth to Aubree, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, on "16 and Pregnant". Fans continued to follow the young mom and her daughter through 10 seasons of "Teen Mom 2". As Aubree wanted to have her teenage years off-camera, the star decided to leave the show earlier this year.

Announcing the decision, Chelsea told E! News in May, "There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever."

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life," the mom of four added.