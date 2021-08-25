 
 

'Bachelorette' Alum Jason Tartick Feels 'Fortunate' Despite Getting Hit by a Car

The former reality TV star says he got 'cranked' by a car while walking his dogs with fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe, but feels lucky that it left him with only bruises and soreness.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Tartick couldn't be more grateful after he walked away from a minor collision relatively unscathed. The former contestant of "The Bachelorette" has revealed that he got hit by a car while walking his dogs with his fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 22, the former reality TV star detailed how the accident went down. "We get the go to walk, we go to walk, and boom! A car comes flying in hot," he began his story with one of his dogs, Pinot, sitting by his side.

Jason blamed the driver for running a red light. "Sees us, hits the brakes, and cranks me. Absolutely cranks me. It was a red light. The guy should've stopped and he blew through it and made a right-hand turn," so he claimed.

"I don't know what angel was looking over us, I don't know who was watching our backs," he continued, before sharing that his first instinct was to pull Pinot back with his left hand, resulting in his hip and backside colliding with the minivan's hood. "My first response was … to lift Pinot back with my left hand and then I just literally put my ass hip-checked into the hood of this minivan … I dented the hood," he said.

Jason admitted he "was so pissed, I slammed the hood. I had some choice words." He went on recalling, "The guy was apologetic, like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' And then I just panicked. He stopped. I just took off … I panicked."

Jason then caught up with Kaitlyn, who walked ahead of him, at the dog park. "I look at myself. I'm so fortunate I was just bruised. My right leg is bruised and my right butt is sore, but that's it," he said. "The luckiest in the world. Got cranked by a car and that's it."

"I've never been hit by a car before. Can check that off the list," he continued. "And thank God, thank God nothing happened to [Pinot]. And thank God all that happened to me was a little bruise. We are lucky boys."

Though the collision didn't cause him serious injuries, Jason said he filed a police report "just in case." In the caption, he went on reminding his followers, "ALWAYS BE CAREFUL on crosswalks. Pinot and I are beyond fortunate to walk away from that unscathed."

Kaitlyn, meanwhile, shared her reaction in the comment section of Jason's post. "Still shook from this," she reacted to his video. "So glad you guys are ok I can't even handle the sound I heard! Everyone be safe out there!"

