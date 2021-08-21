 
 

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'
Instagram
Music

Becoming the first international act to score seven chart-toppers, Brandon Flowers and his bandmates beat Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' and Jungle's 'Loving In Stereo'.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Killers have landed their seventh number one album in the U.K. - and a new chart record.

Brandon Flowers and his bandmates have now become the first international act to score seven chart-toppers with "Pressure Machine", which debuted at number one on Friday, August 20.

It joins "Hot Fuss", "Sam's Town", "Day & Age", "Battle Born", "Wonderful Wonderful", and last year's (2020) "Imploding the Mirage" among the group's U.K. number one albums, dating back to 2005.

Per Friday, The Killers' "Pressure Machine" has reached over 25,000 chart sales, 84 percent of which were physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl. Previously, it was also reported that the band's latest record was outselling the rest of the top five combined.

  See also...

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" sits at two on the new countdown, while Jungle's "Loving in Stereo" is at three and last week's number one, "We're All Alone in This Together" by Dave, drops to four. Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, The Killers are preparing for their Saturday, August 21 showdown at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park, where they'll perform alongside Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

They warmed up for the big gig with a show at New York's Terminal 5 on Thursday.

Saturday's big gig has been organized to help New York City locals celebrate the Big Apple's re-opening following the COVID lockdown. Journey, Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Patti Smith are also expected to appear and perform at the concert.

You can share this post!

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Lady GaGa 'Best Performer of Our Generation'
Related Posts
The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers and Khalid to Headline Virtual Event at Splendour in the Grass 2021

The Killers and Khalid to Headline Virtual Event at Splendour in the Grass 2021

Dave Keuning Confirms He's Back With The Killers After Four Years of Break

Dave Keuning Confirms He's Back With The Killers After Four Years of Break

Most Read
Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Music

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'