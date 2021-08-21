The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

Instagram Music

Becoming the first international act to score seven chart-toppers, Brandon Flowers and his bandmates beat Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' and Jungle's 'Loving In Stereo'.

AceShowbiz - The Killers have landed their seventh number one album in the U.K. - and a new chart record.

Brandon Flowers and his bandmates have now become the first international act to score seven chart-toppers with "Pressure Machine", which debuted at number one on Friday, August 20.

It joins "Hot Fuss", "Sam's Town", "Day & Age", "Battle Born", "Wonderful Wonderful", and last year's (2020) "Imploding the Mirage" among the group's U.K. number one albums, dating back to 2005.

Per Friday, The Killers' "Pressure Machine" has reached over 25,000 chart sales, 84 percent of which were physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl. Previously, it was also reported that the band's latest record was outselling the rest of the top five combined.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" sits at two on the new countdown, while Jungle's "Loving in Stereo" is at three and last week's number one, "We're All Alone in This Together" by Dave, drops to four. Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, The Killers are preparing for their Saturday, August 21 showdown at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park, where they'll perform alongside Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

They warmed up for the big gig with a show at New York's Terminal 5 on Thursday.

Saturday's big gig has been organized to help New York City locals celebrate the Big Apple's re-opening following the COVID lockdown. Journey, Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Patti Smith are also expected to appear and perform at the concert.