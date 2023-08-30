The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

Instagram Music

Brandon Flowers and his bandmates have decided to abandon the songs they have recorded so far as they plan to change directions for their next studio installment.

AceShowbiz - Brandon Flowers has ditched The Killers' new album. The band released new single "Your Side of Town" last week, their first new music since 2022 standalone single "Boy".

The 42-year-old singer and fellow full-time member, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., have been working with producers Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, but Brandon has decided to ditch the songs they have so far because it was going to be another album of stadium rock songs.

"Halfway through recording I realised, 'I can't do this.' This isn't the kind of record... I don't think you'll see us making this type of music any more," he said n an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper.

The "Mr. Brightside" hitmaker instead plans to move away from the sound of 2004 debut "Hot Fuss", which made The Killers one of the most popular bands in the world. He added, "I'm as proud of 'Hot Fuss' as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I'm not 20. So I'm thinking about the next phase of my life."

"It is a conflict. It is just, well, at what point do I make that change? Who in the band wants to do that too? No matter what, there will always be people who look at me and just think of Somebody Told Me. And I get that. But I'm interested in evolving."

At the weekend, The Killers headlined the Reading and Leeds Festival and treated fans to a set packed with their classic hits, including "When You Were Young", "Runaways", "All These Things That I've Done", "Human", and "Mr. Brightside".

