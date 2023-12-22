 

The Killers' Frontman Nearly Completes His Third Solo Album

Brandon Flowers has been working on his next solo studio installment and the 42-year-old vocalist reveals in a new interview that he 'almost had it wrapped up.'

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brandon Flowers has secretly been recording his third solo album. The Killers frontman, who launched his "Flamingo" and "The Desired Effect" albums in 2010 and 2015, said while discussing the future of his band he was close to finishing his latest effort.

"I'm making a solo record right now! I almost had it wrapped up. The goal has always been to get all four original members to take ownership and be proud of what we're doing, but it's so difficult with all four of us living in different cities. It's not impossible. It's weird to be talking to you about it, but I'd definitely like to do that," he told NME.

Brandon added about the style of his upcoming album, "It's different. I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records, but obviously there's so much more living that I've done in the seven years since my last effort. I've got a lot more insight and things that I've absorbed. I'm really loving how it's turning out."

The Killers - consisting of Brandon, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., and their sometime bandmates Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning - spoke about his new solo record as news broke that the Las Vegas indie veterans' new "best of" collection "Rebel Diamonds" had reached No. 1 in the UK charts.

It marked the "Mr. Brightside" rockers' eighth chart-topping LP, which Brandon said was "pretty amazing." He added, "It's hard to fathom. I've been caught up in this whirlwind for 20 years; in this cycle of touring, writing, touring and writing."

"The most time we had to reflect was during Covid, and it was quite an awakening process to get time to look through all that we'd done. I'm really proud of the band and the work."

