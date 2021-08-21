 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Lady GaGa 'Best Performer of Our Generation'

Explaining the reason behind her admiration, the 'Drivers License' singer recalls watching the 'Shallow' hitmaker delivered an iconic 'Paparazzi' performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has hailed Lady GaGa as the "best performer" of their generation.

The "Drivers License" singer was only six when she watched the future Oscar winner perform her hit "Paparazzi" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards - and GaGa made a huge impression on the young girl.

Olivia told French outlet Konbini, "She acts this whole thing out - it's incredible. I love Lady GaGa. I think she's like the best performer of our generation. Just watching her on the piano is just incredible, and so magical."

During the iconic VMA appearance which had Rodrigo spellbound, the "Poker Face" hitmaker was lifted up into the air by her troupe of dancers, while fake blood gushed down on her, as she continued playing the piano in thigh-high white boots with one foot on the keyboard.

That aside, the pop star recently signed a new global deal with Sony Music Publishing, leaving Interscope Records and Geffen Records. "Olivia is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter - there is no limit to what she can accomplish," said Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt. "Along with the entire Sony Music Publishing team, we look forward to supporting Olivia's incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter."

"There's nothing I love more than songwriting; it's my favorite thing in the world, and I'm excited to be working with the team at Sony Music Publishing," raved the young star.

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Offensive 'Blaccent' Videos

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo Feels Honored to Help President Joe Biden Encourage Young People to Get Vaccinated

