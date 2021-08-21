 
 

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

WENN
Music

When frustrated fans ask if the long-delayed album will be made available after its third listening party in Chicago, Abou 'Bu' Thiam states that the rapper will 100 per cent release the effort.

  Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's manager has promised fans the long-delayed "Donda" album will "absolutely" be released after the third listening party in Chicago on August 26.

This is the fourth release date announced for the rapper's album, which is named after his late mother.

It was originally set to drop on July 23, then was pushed back to August 6 and bumped yet again to August 15.

The third "Donda" listening party will be held at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 26. The album is slated to arrive on August 27, according to a listing on Apple Music.

Following up on his Wednesday, August 18 Instagram post about the Chicago event, West's manager, Abou "Bu" Thiam, assured devotees the album is really going to be released this time.

Responding to a frustrated fan who asked, "After this will he finally drop the album?" Thiam wrote, "Absolutely!"

Kanye West's Manager Responded to a Fan's Question

Answering another question, he explained Kanye will "100% release DONDA," although he didn't specify the date, leaving some observers unimpressed.

"we ain't believing it until it's on streaming...," griped another social media user.

Abou 'Bu' Thiam assures that Kanye will '100 per cent release DONDA.'

The Chicago event will be livestreamed on Apple Music. Kanye previously held the first and second listening party for "Donda" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 21 and August 5, respectively. The first and second listening events set livestreaming records - 5.4 million viewers watched the second launch, blowing away the previous record of 3.3 million people who tuned in for the first party.

