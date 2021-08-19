Yungblud Wants to Use His Coming Out as Pansexual to Send Beautiful Message

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yungblud identifies as pansexual. The rocker, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, previously described himself as "sexually fluid" and, in an interview with Bustle, the star opened up on his identity.

Admitting he considers himself pansexual, meaning he is attracted to people irrespective of their sex, gender or gender identity, the "Mars" hitmaker hopes speaking up about his sexual orientation will encourage others to feel comfortable with their own sexuality.

"I was just like with it all; 'I'm pan, you know what I'm saying?' " the 'I Think I'm OKAY' artist explained. "It doesn't matter what genitalia you've got or what you identify as, if I love you, I love you and that's it, and that's [something] I've struggled with my whole life, because I didn't know what I was."

He went on to say, "I couldn't quite put a label on it, then I learned about pansexuality from magazines and the internet and I think it's so beautiful that sexuality has really come to the forefront of my generation's mind, that you can be beautifully yourself."

"What I want to encourage with my message is that no matter what you are, no matter how you want to express yourself, you are individual and you are beautiful just by simply existing. I wanted to make a stand so that if anyone's out there scared to come out, they will come out."

The 24-year-old musician, who was born in Doncaster, United Kingdom, previously dated pop star Halsey and is currently in a relationship with singer and fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark.