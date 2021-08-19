 
 

Yungblud Wants to Use His Coming Out as Pansexual to Send Beautiful Message

Yungblud Wants to Use His Coming Out as Pansexual to Send Beautiful Message
Instagram
Celebrity

Opening up more on his sexual identity, the 'Mars' hitmaker expresses his hopes that his speaking out about his orientation will encourage others to feel comfortable with their own.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yungblud identifies as pansexual. The rocker, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, previously described himself as "sexually fluid" and, in an interview with Bustle, the star opened up on his identity.

Admitting he considers himself pansexual, meaning he is attracted to people irrespective of their sex, gender or gender identity, the "Mars" hitmaker hopes speaking up about his sexual orientation will encourage others to feel comfortable with their own sexuality.

"I was just like with it all; 'I'm pan, you know what I'm saying?' " the 'I Think I'm OKAY' artist explained. "It doesn't matter what genitalia you've got or what you identify as, if I love you, I love you and that's it, and that's [something] I've struggled with my whole life, because I didn't know what I was."

  See also...

He went on to say, "I couldn't quite put a label on it, then I learned about pansexuality from magazines and the internet and I think it's so beautiful that sexuality has really come to the forefront of my generation's mind, that you can be beautifully yourself."

"What I want to encourage with my message is that no matter what you are, no matter how you want to express yourself, you are individual and you are beautiful just by simply existing. I wanted to make a stand so that if anyone's out there scared to come out, they will come out."

The 24-year-old musician, who was born in Doncaster, United Kingdom, previously dated pop star Halsey and is currently in a relationship with singer and fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark.

You can share this post!

Laura Prepon Gets Candid About Motherhood: I Was Riddled With Anxiety

Paris Hilton Claims to Have Picked Out Her Wedding Dress
Related Posts
Yungblud Finds It Scary to Fall Into People's Expectations

Yungblud Finds It Scary to Fall Into People's Expectations

YUNGBLUD Announces Hiatus From Social Media

YUNGBLUD Announces Hiatus From Social Media

YUNGBLUD Proud to Be Role Model: I Belong to My Fans

YUNGBLUD Proud to Be Role Model: I Belong to My Fans

Yungblud and Maya Hawke to Star in Horror Musical Podcast 'Diane's Inferno'

Yungblud and Maya Hawke to Star in Horror Musical Podcast 'Diane's Inferno'

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert