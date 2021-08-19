Paris Hilton Claims to Have Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Instagram Celebrity

Months after becoming engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum, the 'This Is Paris' star admits to talk show host Jimmy Fallon that planning her upcoming three-day nuptials is 'very stressful.'

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton already has a wedding dress for her planned three-day nuptials.

The hotel heiress, who became engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum earlier this year (2021), told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" planning is underway for their big day.

"Yes, we are planning everything," she said, adding, "It's very stressful."

Asked if she had picked out a dress, the star confirmed, "Yes, that is basically the only thing that I have done... But I'm not a bridezilla at all."

"I didn't think you would be," host Jimmy Fallon told her, before asking about documenting the process for the couple's forthcoming show on Peacock.

"I just feel that for my documentary 'This Is Paris', it ended in a way which was amazing, but that I feel like I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and that happy fairy tale ending," Paris explained.

For the big day, Paris hinted the couple would have a DJ and a live band, quipping, "We have a lot happening," before admitting she'll have "probably ten" dresses, noting, "I love outfit changes!"

However, it'll be a more simple affair for Carter, who is "not as high maintenance as I am."

Paris and Carter began dating in 2019. A few months later, he proposed to her while vacationing on a private island to celebrate the reality star's 40th birthday.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals," the socialite said after being engaged to her now soon-to-be husband. "We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"