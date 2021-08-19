 
 

Laura Prepon Gets Candid About Motherhood: I Was Riddled With Anxiety

Sharing what she learned since welcoming her first child four years ago, the 'Orange Is the New Black' actress admits that her two young children are 'changing every day.'

  Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Laura Prepon was "riddled with anxiety" when she became a mother.

The actress has two children - a 4-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son - with her husband, actor Ben Foster, and has said she battled with anxiety when her daughter was born because she wasn't sure she had what it takes to be a mother.

She said, "If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that."

"As a new mum, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids."

The "Orange Is the New Black" star revealed her two children are growing up all the time and are "changing every day."

She added, "They are changing every day now. My daughter is outgoing and wonderful and obsessed with mermaids - it used to be unicorns. She's also very determined and does not give up. My son is beginning to socialize with kids more in small classes. He's much more calm and observant."

And Laura can't believe how much she loves her children, as she says having kids has filled her with an "overwhelming sense of love."

She told People magazine, "When I had my second child I thought, how am I ever going to love a child as much as I love my first? Then you do and it's this overwhelming sense of love. It's incredible how that happens."

