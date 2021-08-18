 
 

Chrishell Stause Hits Red Carpet With BF Jason Oppenheim Weeks After Confirming Relationship

The 'Selling Sunset' stars flash their megawatt smiles when attending the premiere of Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has made her romance with Jason Oppenheim red carpet official. Weeks after Chrishell confirmed their relationship, the "Selling Sunset" stars made their first public appearance as a couple when attending the premiere of Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

The twosome flashed their megawatt smiles while posing for the camera at the Monday night, August 16 event that took place in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old beauty looked stunning in a black strapless mini dress that she paired with silver earrings and matching heels.

Jason, on the other hand, opted to go with a partially unbuttoned shirt that he covered with a navy suit. The founder of the Oppenheim Group completed his style with a pair of brown shoes.

The outing came nearly three weeks after Chrishell confirmed that she's dating Jason. On July 28, she shared on Instagram some pictures of her and her beau from their Italy trip. One of the snaps saw the 44-year-old man sweetly kissing her neck.

In the caption of the post, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum wrote, "The JLo effect." She referred to Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Before dating Jason, Chrissel was in a romantic relationship with "DWTS" pro-dancer Keo Motsepe for around three months. They unfortunately called it quits in late February. Prior to that, she was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. However, their marriage ended in divorce, which was finalized in early February 2020.

As for Jason, he previously admitted dating one of his estate agents at his company "probably wouldn't be an epic idea." In a May interview with Page Six, he said, "It's not that I've taken a step back from dating - it's not on my priority list to be honest... And no, that wouldn't be a priority for me. I think that would be complicated."

