Chrishell Stause Confirms Jason Oppenheim Dating Rumors With Sweet Kissing Photo

Of their budding relationship, the 'Selling Sunset' star's beau admits in a new interview that he cares about her 'deeply' and they are 'very happy together.'

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause is making her relationship with Jason Oppenheim Instagram official. In a new post, the "Selling Sunset" star and the real estate brokerage could be seen sharing sweet kisses.

On Wednesday, July 28, the 40-year-old actress turned to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from her Italy vacation with Jason. In one photo, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum planted a kiss on her beau's forehead. Meanwhile in another, the "Selling Sunset" boss was photographed sweetly kissing his girlfriend's neck.

"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned her photos, referring to Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. In the post, the Netflix star also added a group photo which included Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett as well as Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Tina Louise.

In the comment section, Tina left a congratulatory message to the happy couple, "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official." In the meantime, Jason's twin Brett added, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

Jason, for his part, simply commented with a red heart emoji on his girlfriend's post. On the other hand, Romain wrote, "So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully." The couple's co-star Mary went on to chime in with her warmest wishes, saying, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

Of their relationship, Chrishell's 44-year-old boyfriend told E! News that their longtime friendship has turned into a blossoming romance. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," the celebrity broker shared. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

News of the romance came just a little over six months after Chrishell finalized her divorce from Justin Hartley. She was married to the "This Is Us" star from 2017 until their split in November 2019. Prior to her romance with Jason, she dated her "Dancing with the Stars" co-star Keo Motsepe from late 2020 until May 2021.