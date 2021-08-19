Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Instagram Celebrity

Dressing low-key in a pink grandma sweater and green hat, the 'Kiss Me More' songstress remains silent as she shows highly suggestive move in an Instagram video.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is back with her antics. When she is not making headlines with her music, the "Say So" hitmaker has in the past gained attention with her social media activities and now she is doing it again with her new Instagram post.

On Tuesday, August 17, the 25-year-old singer/rapper left her fans and followers shocked after she posted a seemingly NSFW video. In the clip which has circulated online, she appeared to be dry humping.

The Los Angeles native, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dressed low-key in a pink grandma sweater and green hat with a pair of torn jeans in the video. She filmed herself performing suggestive move on what looks like a bed while remaining silent, giving no context to her action.

Viewers were understandably left baffled by what she's doing in the footage. "This made me so uncomfortable," one person reacted to the video. A shocked user asked, "What the f**k is she doin????!!!!"

"When she on her period and you decide to dry hump," another described what Doja was doing in the clip. "now wth," a fourth commenter exclaimed, while another slammed the "Juicy" raptress, "She tries too hard."

Another was rendered speechless by the video, writing, "Tf are we supposed to say." Another person asked, "What tf be wrong with her," while someone else questioned the purpose of the video, "we don't need to see this… could've gone my whole life without seeing this."

Last year, Doja was almost canceled after she was caught in a white supremacist scandal. At the time, a video surfaced of her participating in a racist chatroom, prompting a wave of backlash. After several apologies and denials, she started the talk about the matter again after tweeting about the remix of her hit "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj which topped Billboard's Hot 100.

"Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I'm white? Maybe I'm not the one here with 'identity issues,' " so she called out her haters at the time.

In response to her tweet, people reminded Doja that they would never forget about the controversy as writing, "girl i love u but you were the one hanging in a white supremacist group lmao," "You became white when you decided to call yourself a racial slur with white supremacist" and "Lol is your identity that fragile? When people found out you were doing weird s**t, you got traded."