Facebook Takes Down Accounts Hating on Lizzo and Deletes Their 'Hurtful' Comments
The social media platform, which owns Instagram, reportedly is removing accounts that continue 'breaking community guidelines around hate speech, harassment and bullying.'

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Facebook is protecting Lizzo from online trolls. It was reported that the social media platform is removing accounts hating on the "Rumors" femcee as well as their "hurtful" comments, just days after she tearfully addressed her haters.

Revealing the news was TMZ. Sources at the company, which owns Instagram, told the outlet that they already deleted a number of hateful remarks from Lizzo's Facebook and Instagram posts and will continue to do so.

The Facebook sources additionally informed they also take down accounts of those who "continue breaking community guidelines around hate speech, harassment and bullying."

The report arrived just days after Lizzo broke down on Instagram Live. "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal," she said in the Sunday, August 15 livestream.

"I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back," the 33-year-old star continued explaining. "There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today... I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK."

After Lizzo made the heartbreaking revelation, her "Rumors" collaborator Cardi B was quick to come to her defense. Taking to her Twitter page, the expectant mother penned, "When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive (sic)."

"When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this (sic). Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you," the wife of Offset added. "Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table (sic)."

