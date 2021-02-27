Keo Motsepe Allegedly 'Super Upset' Over Split From Chrishell Stause

Instagram Celebrity

After three months of dating, the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro and the 'Selling Sunset' star are reported to have come to a mutual decision to go their separate ways.

AceShowbiz - Keo Motsepe might have found it difficult to accept his separation from Chrishell Stause. Although he was reported to have mutually agreed with the "Selling Sunset" star to go their separate ways after three months of dating, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro was said to be "super upset" over the end of their romance.

Offering more details about the 31-year-old professional dancer and the real estate agent's relationship status was Us Weekly. "She broke up with him earlier this week," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "There were multiple things that led to the breakup. [He's] super upset over this and still trying to process it."

Another source revealed to E! News that Keo and Chrishell "may get back together but likely, at this point, they won't." A separate insider claimed that the two "had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing." A third source reaffirmed that it was "a mutual breakup."

Keo and Chrishell met in September 2020 when the reality star joined season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars". Her dancing partner was pro-dancer Gleb Savchenko, while the South African native's dancing partner was actress Anne Heche.

The two went Instagram official with their romance on December 2. At the time, he shared on his Story feed a video of him calling her, "hi baby," and captioned it, "I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause." He also turned to his Instagram feed to post a snap of him kissing her hair, along with one red heart emoji in the caption.

As for Chrishell, she treated her followers to a picture of her then-beau giving her a kiss on the cheek. In the accompanying message, she penned, "The internet has absolutely zero chill. So I guess you saw this already, but I'm just gonna leave this here." The post has since been deleted from her page.

Before dating Keo, Chrishell was rumored to be dating Gleb, who was separated from his wife of 14 years Elena Samodanova. The two of them, however, were quick to shut down the speculations. Chrishell herself was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. They finalized their divorce in early February 2020.