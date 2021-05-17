 
 

Miranda Kerr Credits Katy Perry for Making Orlando Bloom a Happy Father

Miranda Kerr Credits Katy Perry for Making Orlando Bloom a Happy Father
  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr is "so happy" that her ex-husband Orlando Bloom has found love with Katy Perry.

The model was married to Orlando from 2010 until 2013 and admits she couldn't be happier for her former spouse - with whom she has 10-year-old son Flynn -after he moved on with Katy Perry, to whom he is now engaged.

Miranda thinks Orlando's new romance has made him happier than ever, which in turn has made him a better father to their son.

She says, "I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing."

The beauty, who is now married to Evan Spiegel, with whom she has 3-year-old Hart and 19-month-old Myles, also insists she and Orlando have always put their son first, even when it came to their decision to separate.

She adds, "Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

"Even when we were separating, I thought, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn?' And I was like, 'Yes, it really is.' If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child."

Miranda goes on to gush over Katy, who welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove with Orlando in August, as she feels lucky to consider her a friend.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal for their The Future of Everything Festival, she says, "Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated."

