 
 

Angelina Jolie Called Herself 'Challenged Parent' for Struggles With Her Children's Home Schooling

Angelina Jolie Called Herself 'Challenged Parent' for Struggles With Her Children's Home Schooling
Being a mother to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' actress expresses her gratitude that they are all very capable and smart.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie struggled with home schooling her kids during the COVID lockdown and is thankful they're all bright enough to fend for themselves.

The actress' eldest son, Maddox, returned from university in South Korea to study at home, where he joined siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, and Jolie admits that while it was fun to be surrounded by her children, she felt frustrated she couldn't help them with their school work.

"I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it's all different," she told HELLO!. "I'm also terrible with math and I question history, so I'm a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff. Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it's hard."

On her goal as a mother, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt pointed out, "Right now, I just want to raise my children well." She explained, "They are all at those very special ages where you want to not miss a moment. You do your best to get it right before they are out into the world on their own and having to face everything. You hope to get all of the good stuff in."

In early May, Angelina praised her children for always being amazing at Mother's Day. "The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she spilled to "Extra".

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry," the 45-year-old continued. "They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry."

Angelina Jolie So Picky About Her Partners: I Have Very Long List of Nos

Angelina Jolie's Kids Keen to Make Her Cry With Their Mother's Day Surprises

Angelina Jolie Blames Change in 'Family Situation' for Preventing Her to Take on Directing Duties

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Wants to Take Her Last Name After Testifying Against Brad Pitt

