 

Miranda Kerr Feels 'So Very Blessed' After Delivering Baby Boy Pierre

Miranda Kerr Feels 'So Very Blessed' After Delivering Baby Boy Pierre
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret model announces she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy, the new addition to her growing family with husband Evan Spiegel.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr has welcomed a baby boy. The 40-year-old model has posted on Snapchat to reveal that she's given birth to her fourth child, and her third with her husband Evan Spiegel.

"We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed. [prayer, child, rainbow and flower emojis] (sic)," Miranda wrote alongside a photo of flowers, nestled next to a pair of baby socks.

Miranda also has Myles, four, and Hart, five, with her husband, as well as Flynn, 12, with actor Orlando Bloom.

The model - who has been married to Evan since 2017 - actually announced her pregnancy on Snapchat back in September. The brunette beauty wrote at the time, "So excited to announce baby no. 4. And it's a boy [heart emojis] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Miranda previously revealed that she loves the challenge of motherhood. She told Vogue Australia last year, "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

Miranda also revealed that she was "open" to the idea of having another baby. Asked about the possibility of having another child, she replied, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."

Despite this, Miranda acknowledged that motherhood isn't easy. The model admitted that herself and Evan - who is the CEO of Snap Inc, the developer of Snapchat - only get around "six to seven" hours of sleep a night because of their kids.

She shared, "There's [usually] at least one of them up at night, or sometimes all three if we get unlucky. We try to get eight hours sleep, but we probably get around six to seven."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brandi Glanville Slams Andy Cohen's Public Apology Amid Her Sexual Harassment Claim

Ben Affleck Made This 'Unfair' Demand When Rekindling Jennifer Lopez Romance
Related Posts
Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors