Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Roughly two weeks after announcing her latest pregnancy, the supermodel opens up that she has been craving 'a lot of citrus' while carrying her fourth baby.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr reveals she's "craving a lot of citrus" during her fourth pregnancy. The Australian model - who already shares Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and Hart, five, and three-year-old Myles with spouse Evan Spiegel - has found her body has sought out different foods and flavours when she was carrying each of her children.

"[Being] 40, pregnant with baby number four, it's a wonderful time in my life. I feel a lot of gratitude, really...[I am] craving a lot of citrus, grapefruit and freshwater with lemon. With one of the boys, I craved apples, another frozen yoghurt - and now I am craving oranges. With another one, I was like, 'please give me a burger!' " she told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper.

The KORA Organics founder described her home life as "organised chaos" because there's always something going on. She said, "There's quite a lot going on, never a dull moment between kindergarten drop off, preschool drop off, now Flynn is in Grade 7 - it's all happening. And I am pregnant."

But with Miranda and Snapchat founder Evan often busy with work, she makes sure they schedule regular time for "date nights" away from the children. She said, "My husband is growing his business, I'm growing my business, luckily we're both … homebodies, so we really enjoy being with our family at home, spending time together."

"It's important to take that time together leading such busy lives as it is, with the kids and with our businesses, it's important to have time for the two of us as well. I make sure we do date night once a week."

Meanwhile, Miranda believes there is a lot more "pressure" on young models now than there was when she first started her career because of the rise of social media. She said, "It was very different - there wasn't social media at all when I started modelling. We didn't have that extra pressure that I am sure a lot of the girls feel these days.

