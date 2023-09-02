 

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4
Instagram
Celebrity

The model-turned-businesswoman, who already shares 3-month-old son Myles and 5-year-old son Hart with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, announces her pregnancy via Snapchat.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr is having a bun in the oven and she's "so excited" to break the news to the world. The model-turned-businesswoman revealed on Friday, September 1 that she's currently expecting her fourth child.

Making use of Snapchat, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself putting her baby bump on display in a cropped tank and jeans. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first shot, before adding in another, "And it's a boy."

Miranda followed it up with an image that showed four pairs of white and yellow shoes lining up against a wall. Each of them has a wooden block with the numbers "1 to 4." She captioned it by writing, "#boymom," adding a yellow heart emoji.

  Editors' Pick

The baby will be Miranda's third child with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. The couple are already parents to 3-month-old son Myles and 5-year-old Hart. As for Miranda, she's also a mom to 12-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In November 2022, Miranda revealed that her husband Evan had "been trying to convince" her to expand their family. "[Evan has] been trying to convince me. That's what's happening," she told PEOPLE magazine at the time.

Meanwhile, when speaking to Vogue Australia last summer, the now-pregnant beauty discussed cherishing life with her three children and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia. "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she said.

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys," she further gushed. "So I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Related Posts
Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Miranda Kerr Gushes Over Ex Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry: She's 'Like a Sister'

Miranda Kerr Gushes Over Ex Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry: She's 'Like a Sister'

Miranda Kerr Says Ageing Is Unavoidable Ahead of 40th Birthday

Miranda Kerr Says Ageing Is Unavoidable Ahead of 40th Birthday

Miranda Kerr Amused at How Her Kids Mimic Her

Miranda Kerr Amused at How Her Kids Mimic Her

Latest News
Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half
  • Sep 02, 2023

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids
  • Sep 02, 2023

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4
  • Sep 02, 2023

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit
  • Sep 02, 2023

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out
  • Sep 02, 2023

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit