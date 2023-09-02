Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Instagram Celebrity

The model-turned-businesswoman, who already shares 3-month-old son Myles and 5-year-old son Hart with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, announces her pregnancy via Snapchat.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr is having a bun in the oven and she's "so excited" to break the news to the world. The model-turned-businesswoman revealed on Friday, September 1 that she's currently expecting her fourth child.

Making use of Snapchat, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself putting her baby bump on display in a cropped tank and jeans. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first shot, before adding in another, "And it's a boy."

Miranda followed it up with an image that showed four pairs of white and yellow shoes lining up against a wall. Each of them has a wooden block with the numbers "1 to 4." She captioned it by writing, "#boymom," adding a yellow heart emoji.

The baby will be Miranda's third child with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. The couple are already parents to 3-month-old son Myles and 5-year-old Hart. As for Miranda, she's also a mom to 12-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In November 2022, Miranda revealed that her husband Evan had "been trying to convince" her to expand their family. "[Evan has] been trying to convince me. That's what's happening," she told PEOPLE magazine at the time.

Meanwhile, when speaking to Vogue Australia last summer, the now-pregnant beauty discussed cherishing life with her three children and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia. "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she said.

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys," she further gushed. "So I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

