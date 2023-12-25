Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Instagram Celebrity

More than three months after announcing that she is expecting her third child with her husband, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shares new photos featuring her growing stomach.

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr has flaunted her pregnancy glow in new photos via social media. While celebrating Christmas Eve with her loved ones, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opted to wear a stunning red dress and showed off her baby bump.

On Sunday, December 24, the 40-year-old Australian beauty and businesswoman uploaded a slew of photos on her Instagram account. In one of the snaps, she showed off her growing stomach in a skin-tight red dress that came with a low-cut design. The gown also had two thin straps, which were covered with silver embellishments.

To complete the look, Miranda put on a bracelet, ring and a pair of earrings. She looked fresh in her full makeup, including thick eyeliner, long lashes, pink lipstick and matching blush on her cheeks. In addition, her long brown hair was styled into loose waves and parted in the middle.

In the particular photo, the owner of KORA Organics was captured striking a pose while standing next to a Christmas tree, which was fully decorated with plenty of sparkling colorful ornaments. While placing one of her hands on her baby bump, she pouted her lips to the camera and closed both of her eyes.

In the same post, Miranda also let out pictures featuring Christmas decorations in her luxury mansion. She decorated the house with three red socks, which had snowy graphics on them. The upper part of the socks was each embroidered with her children's names, Flynn, Hart and Myles. Along with the photos, she wrote in the caption of the post, " 'Tis the season," adding a red heart, Christmas tree and gift box emojis.

The new post came a few months after Miranda announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. On September 1, she revealed the exciting news by sharing a photo of herself putting her baby bump on display in a cropped tank and jeans via Snapchat. Along with the snap, she wrote, "So excited to announce baby no. 4." In a follow-up photo, she spilled, "And it's a boy."

The unborn baby will be Miranda's third child with her husband Evan Spiegel, who is the CEO of Snap Inc. The wedded couple shares Myles and Hart together. The model is also a mother to Flynn, whom she has with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

