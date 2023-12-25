 

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve
Instagram
Celebrity

More than three months after announcing that she is expecting her third child with her husband, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shares new photos featuring her growing stomach.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr has flaunted her pregnancy glow in new photos via social media. While celebrating Christmas Eve with her loved ones, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opted to wear a stunning red dress and showed off her baby bump.

On Sunday, December 24, the 40-year-old Australian beauty and businesswoman uploaded a slew of photos on her Instagram account. In one of the snaps, she showed off her growing stomach in a skin-tight red dress that came with a low-cut design. The gown also had two thin straps, which were covered with silver embellishments.

To complete the look, Miranda put on a bracelet, ring and a pair of earrings. She looked fresh in her full makeup, including thick eyeliner, long lashes, pink lipstick and matching blush on her cheeks. In addition, her long brown hair was styled into loose waves and parted in the middle.

  Editors' Pick

In the particular photo, the owner of KORA Organics was captured striking a pose while standing next to a Christmas tree, which was fully decorated with plenty of sparkling colorful ornaments. While placing one of her hands on her baby bump, she pouted her lips to the camera and closed both of her eyes.

In the same post, Miranda also let out pictures featuring Christmas decorations in her luxury mansion. She decorated the house with three red socks, which had snowy graphics on them. The upper part of the socks was each embroidered with her children's names, Flynn, Hart and Myles. Along with the photos, she wrote in the caption of the post, " 'Tis the season," adding a red heart, Christmas tree and gift box emojis.

The new post came a few months after Miranda announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. On September 1, she revealed the exciting news by sharing a photo of herself putting her baby bump on display in a cropped tank and jeans via Snapchat. Along with the snap, she wrote, "So excited to announce baby no. 4." In a follow-up photo, she spilled, "And it's a boy."

The unborn baby will be Miranda's third child with her husband Evan Spiegel, who is the CEO of Snap Inc. The wedded couple shares Myles and Hart together. The model is also a mother to Flynn, whom she has with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos

Paris Hilton and Son Phoenix Enjoy 'Magical' Christmas Trip at Disneyland
Related Posts
Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Miranda Kerr 'So Excited' to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 4

Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Miranda Kerr Adding Weight Training Into Her Yoga and Pilates Exercises

Miranda Kerr Gushes Over Ex Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry: She's 'Like a Sister'

Miranda Kerr Gushes Over Ex Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry: She's 'Like a Sister'

Latest News
Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing
  • Dec 25, 2023

Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing

Luann de Lesseps Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' at Christmas Cabaret Show
  • Dec 25, 2023

Luann de Lesseps Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' at Christmas Cabaret Show

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 on Christmas Week
  • Dec 25, 2023

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 on Christmas Week

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics
  • Dec 25, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song
  • Dec 25, 2023

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office
  • Dec 25, 2023

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

Most Read
Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit
Celebrity

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Tori Spelling Embraces 'Single Mom Christmas' Status After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling Embraces 'Single Mom Christmas' Status After Dean McDermott Split

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere