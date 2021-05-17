Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

WENN/Mega/Avalon TV

In an expletive-filled post, the Hole singer expresses her dismay for friend Pamela Anderson, and reveals she was approached for permission to use one of her Rolling Stone covers in the series.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Courtney Love has slammed the filmmakers behind the upcoming "Pam & Tommy" TV series, revealing she refused to let them use her image for the project.

The new drama, which chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's turbulent marriage and the leak of their stolen sex tape, features Lily James as the "Baywatch" beauty - and Love is appalled the Hulu series is even being made.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 16, the Hole singer called the show "f**king outrageous", revealing she was in the studio with bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur when the sex tape was leaked.

"[We were] The lone women in many recording studios in LA where all/ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners/were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude," she wrote. "Guffaws, it was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it."

Love was recently approached for permission to use one of her Rolling Stone covers in the show.

"I said, 'F**k no,' " she said. "Shocked. Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f**k she is. #vile."

Tommy Lee will be portrayed by Sebastian Stan in the new series, which will also feature Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay.

Love's post came less than two weeks after Hulu released first looks at James and Stan as the former couple. One of the shared pictures saw James as Anderson seductively biting one of shirtless Stan's nipple piercings. Another one featured the actress rocking blond locks and a revealing leather top.